Tom Hardy And Channing Tatum Team Up To Front Afghanistan Taliban Evacuation Movie

Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy are set to star in a drama about the evacuation of troops from Afghanistan, which took place earlier this year.

By August 31, all US troops had departed from the capital of Afghanistan, marking the end of a 20-year war. Personnel from other countries’ forces also fled Kabul, as the Taliban rapidly took over.

After the militant group seized control of the city on August 15, Kabul was a site of chaos and the Hamid Karzai International Airport became a scene of utter panic, as thousands of people desperately tried to flee the city.

A fact-based drama around the events in Afghanistan has since been written by George Nolfi, and attracted the likes of actors Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy.

Nolfi’s untitled script is based on a real-life story of three former members of the special forces who jumped back into the chaos to help Afghan citizens, their families and other allies Deadline reports.

The script has been bought by Universal pictures, however, no director has yet been assigned to the drama, according to Empire. Although, Nolfi is rumoured to take on the role, after the success of his performance in other productions such as The Banker (2020) and Birth of the Dragon (2016).

Hardy, Tatum and Jules Daly are set to produce the drama, alongside Free Association’s Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Nolfi will executive produce.

However, the announcement has been met with a mixed reception, with users taking to Twitter to question the concept and timing of the film. One said: ‘It hasn’t even been a year like come on bro do better.’

Another wrote:

Instead of spending the money to bring those who are still stuck over there home, we choose to make a movie instead!

A third commented: ‘They ain’t even done evacuating and yall capitalising on their trauma. I hate it here god.’