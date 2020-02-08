Tom Hardy Confirms Venom 2 Has Wrapped Filming In Deleted Instagram Post Sony Pictures

Carnage is upon us: Tom Hardy has confirmed Venom 2 has wrapped filming… before then deleting the Instagram post.

The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s box office hit is due for release later this year, pitting Hardy’s Eddie Brock against Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), also known as iconic comicbook supervillain Carnage.

Andy Serkis is in the director’s chair, taking over from Ruben Fleischer. While little else is known about Venom 2 at the moment, we do know it’s finished filming (whether Hardy wanted us to know or not is another question).

Tom Hardy Venom 2 Instagram Screenshot 2 Tom Hardy/Instagram

The actor recently uploaded a picture of – presumably – the film’s crew, with the emoji-littered caption saying: ‘V2 wrap’.

It’s not the first time Hardy has dropped and then deleted some on-set photos. One showed a dog with the caption, ‘First day at work good luck mate’, while another showed the actor sat in a chair with the caption: ‘W3’R’V3N0M2 day one’.

Tom Hardy Venom 2 Instagram Screenshot Tom Hardy In

Serkis isn’t keen to reveal much about the film just yet, telling Digital Spy at the BAFTAs: ‘Well, you know, I really can’t talk too much about it – I know, boring – but we’re 40 days into the shoot and it’s really thrilling.’

He added: ‘We’ve got the magnificent Tom Hardy, who’s obviously at the centre of it, and we sort of see a deepening of the relationship between him, and obviously there’s a nemesis character and… that’s all I can say.’

Woody Harrelson Is Returning For Venom Sequel Sony Pictures

The first film may have made an impressive amount of money (more than $856 million), but it did not fare so well critically. It’s currently sitting at 29% on Rotten Tomatoes, while UNILAD called it our worst film of 2018.