Tom Hardy Discusses Face Off With Tom Holland’s Spider-Man
Tom Hardy has discussed a future possible face off between one of his characters and one of Tom Holland’s.
In the upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Hardy not only stars as the titular anti-hero, but also worked on the story and helped out as a producer.
Now, in a recent interview the British actor hinted that there may be a crossover between his character, Venom, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.
Speaking to Esquire UK, Hardy confessed that he would love for Venom to face off with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the future.
He said:
I would be remiss if I wasn’t trying to steer any kind of connectivity. I wouldn’t be doing the job if I wasn’t awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that.
Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business.
But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 metres, so yeah! I want to play on that field.
Speaking of a possible third instalment of the film, Hardy said that he felt it was important to always keep a third movie in mind, ‘I’m thinking about the third movie as well, because I think you need to write that at the same time’. He said that while a third film ‘wouldn’t be greenlit until the second is successful’, added that ‘the studio were really, really pleased with number two’.
Holland’s Spider-Man and Hardy’s Venom are part of different universes as of now. Despite Venom technically being a Marvel character, so far Hardy has only appeared in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. While Holland’s character is also primarily in Sony Pictures films, Sony has a deal with Marvel so Holland’s Spider-Man can appear in the MCU.
Other crossovers may be happening sooner, however; in a recent interview with IGN, the director of Morbius – an upcoming movie surrounding the infamous Spider-Man villain, starring Jared Leto – may have just let slip that Hardy could be making an appearance in the film.
Hardy has said that he is very much ‘open to any opportunity or eventuality’ of a crossover between himself and Holland.
He said: ‘Obviously, that’s a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that.’
Hardy concluded that if it is ‘beneficial’ to both sides and they are both ‘willing’, he doesn’t see why the face off with Tom Holland could not occur.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to be released on September 15, 2021, in the UK, and September 24, 2021, in the US.
Topics: Film and TV, Avengers, Marvel, Spider-Man, Tom Hardy, Tom Holland, venom