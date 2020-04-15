Tom Hardy Is Filming Six New CBeebies Bedtime Stories Tom Hardy/Instagram/CBeebies

Tom Hardy is returning to CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories with six new tales for children to enjoy before they drift off to sleep.

The Venom star first appeared on CBeebies in 2016, where he proved a hit with children and parents alike.

Since his initial appearance, Hardy’s Bedtime Stories have been requested more than one million times on iPlayer – though, let’s be honest, I don’t think the sleepy children are all that bothered about who’s reading them a story. Chances are they don’t even know who Tom Hardy is, so let’s not pretend all those iPlayer views weren’t for the grown-ups’ enjoyment.

Still, it’s clear Hardy’s stories are appreciated, so CBeebies has signed him up for six more appearances beginning on Monday, April 27. He will then appear each day of the week until Friday, May 1, with the date of his sixth and final story yet to be confirmed.

According to the BBC, Hardy will read a new story each day while occasionally accompanied by his beloved French bulldog, Blue.

The actor will kick off the week of storytelling with Hug Me, by Simone Ciraolo. The story focuses on Felipe, a young cactus who really needs a hug but whose family just isn’t the touchy-feely kind. Felipe sets off to find a friend of his own and get the hug he so desperately wants.

Hardy begins:

Hello. I’m Tom. Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug. Tonight’s bedtime story is all about a little cactus called Felipe, who just wants a hug too.

I’m sure there’s a lot of parents out there who’d be more than happy to welcome Hardy into a hug!

Thankfully, Felipe the cactus finds someone to hug in the end, and Hardy reminds viewers:

It’s not always possible to hug the ones that you love. But they’re always there, in your heart.

Hardy took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snap of filming, which took place in the garden of his home in south-west London. He made clear the crew were sticking to good social distancing measures and pointed out ‘kids still need entertaining’ in these uncertain times.

Cheryl Taylor, Head of Content at BBC Children’s, commented on Hardy’s involvement, saying:

It goes without saying how thrilled we are to have Tom reading more stories for us. It’s during challenging times like this that the BBC serves its purpose to entertain the whole of the UK, and these new stories are guaranteed to do just that with their themes of long distance friendship, sharing problems and true courage in overcoming seemingly impossible challenges.

Other stories told on ‘Tom Week’ include Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston, There’s A Tiger In The Garden by Lizzy Stewart, Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton and The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks.

Thank you, CBeebies, for giving parents, kids and basically every other Hardy fan out there something to look forward to!