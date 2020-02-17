Tom Hardy Just Dropped First Look At Venom 2 Villain
Tom Hardy has just given us the very first glimpse of Venom 2’s villain.
Sharing a picture of Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady – aka Carnage – via Instagram, Hardy wrote, ‘Hello Cleutus’, with a fire emoji. Harrelson can be seen wearing a bright, palm tree patterned shirt and skull pendant, while staring menacingly off camera.
Harrelson, 58, was first introduced during Venom’s mid-credits sequence. Here, Kasady is seen to be residing at a secure facility, where he vows to Eddie Brock that there’ll be ‘carnage’ after his escape.
Although the specific narrative of Venom 2 still remains a mystery, Carnage will undoubtedly be a sinister and dangerous force for Brock to contend with, while serving as his own dark mirror.
With striking parallels to Brock/Venom, Carnage is the alter ego of sadistic killer Cletus Kasady. In comic book lore, he ends up getting his hands on the Venom symbiote, and goes on to use his powers to inflict even greater evil on the world.
According to Marvel, Kasady has a far different relationship with his symbiote than the conflicted Brock:
The symbiote amplified his psychotic nature making him even less mentally stable than he had been previously, and therefore even more dangerous.
An interesting note is that, unlike Venom, Carnage is a singular entity, referring to himself as ‘I’ instead of ‘We’, because the symbiote has actually merged into Kasady’s bloodstream.
Of course, we have yet to see Cletus in his symbiote form. However, Harrelson is undoubtedly already bringing us all sorts of creepy vibes in this photo.
Venom 2 will hit cinemas October, 2, 2020.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Carnage, Cletus Kasady, Film, Marvel, sequel, Sony, tom hardy, venom
CreditsMarvel
Marvel