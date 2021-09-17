Tom Hardy Pictured In Spider-Man: No Way Home Hat, Sparking Rumours He Will Appear In MCU

Lin Oeding/Instagram/Sony Pictures Releasing

It’s usually Tom Holland who’s responsible for spoilers in the MCU, but has Tom Hardy accidentally given away a secret of his own?

Fans certainly seem to think so, after the actor was spotted wearing a production hat from the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, sparking speculation that Venom may be about to make his full Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.



The picture was initially posted by director and stunt coordinator Lin Oeding and then quickly scrubbed from Instagram, but not before it was spotted by several fans who immediately took to social media to ask whether Hardy may have given away a major cameo for the highly-anticipated third Spider-Man instalment.

‘What is Tom Hardy doing with a Spider-Man: No Way Home cast & crew gift hat,’ one blogger tweeted, while another fan wrote, ‘Ladies and gentlemen…WE GOT HIM.’

But others were less trusting, with one skeptical fan joking, ‘If I was in any marvel projects I would do s**t like that just to be messy and start rumors for fun.’



With pretty much anyone who has ever been associated with Spider-Man – especially Andrew Garfield – unable to escape questions about their possible involvement in the upcoming film, Hardy’s name is yet another to add to the list.

The news comes after Venom director Andy Serkis said he believed the character would meet Spider-Man one day, telling IGN, ‘Of course it’s gonna happen.’ And with the multiverse getting into full swing, could that crossover be about to happen sooner rather than later?