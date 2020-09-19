Tom Hardy Rumoured To Have Been Cast As Next James Bond
With Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, No Time To Die, soon to hit the silver screen, talk has once again turned to who will replace him.
With Craig having exuded style, charisma and a touch of darkness during his time as James Bond, the boots he leaves behind will take some filling.
If rumours prove to be true, however, the spy series will see a worthy successor with Tom Hardy, an actor who I can very much already see bringing something new and interesting to the role.
The Vulcan Reporter’s Emre Kaya, has reported having learned of the casting of Hardy.
Noting that rumours have been flying around about different actors for some time, Kaya wrote:
I also hope you understand that I am not the type to just take a popular fancast and run with it as a scoop.
I expect the people who follow my scoops and know my credibility to help me with making this article stand out in comparison to the articles from the other news websites I mentioned earlier.
According to Kaya, the new Bond announced was due to be announced in November, however it’s believed this will now be delayed due to coronavirus.
It’s anticipated that the announcement will still come out this year, or at some point in early 2021 if No Time to Die ends up being delayed again.
This isn’t the first time Hardy has been spoken about in relation to this role. In 2017, Christopher Nolan, who many fans hope will be involved in future Bond movies, told the hosts of MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that ‘he’d be amazing. He really would’.
You can watch the trailer for No Time To Die for yourself below:
The official synopsis for No Time To Die is as follows:
Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.
Fans will see the return of Dr. Madeleine Swan (Léa Seydoux), American CIA ally Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) and Blofeld (Christopher Waltz). Lashana Lynch will take up the role as the new 007 in the field following Bond’s retirement while Ana de Armas will play Paloma.
Craig is currently the longest-running 007 in Bond history, having beaten Roger Moore’s 12-year record.
No Time To Die will hit UK cinemas on November 12, later releasing in the US on November 20.
