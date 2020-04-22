Tom Hardy Teases Venom Versus Spider-Man With Cryptic Instagram Post Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Tom Hardy is teasing fans on Instagram again – this time though, he’s hinted at a violent showdown between Spider-Man and Venom.

Advert

Just last night, April 22, the upcoming Venom sequel underwent two major changes: firstly, it was given an official title with Venom: Let There Be Carnage; secondly, it has been delayed from October 2 this year to June 25, 2021.

With all that extra time to wait, Hardy has just fuelled the fire of speculation: is Tom Holland’s friendly neighbourhood web-slinger set to make an appearance? Just maybe.

SPIDER-MAN: ™ FAR FROM HOME Sony Pictures

The Legend actor is known for being particularly pesky with his social media, often giving fans tidbits of information before deleting the post. He’s only gone and done it again, although this one concerns a theory that has been circulating the fandom for quite sometime: our current big-screen Spider-Man and Venom meeting, if not clashing.

Advert

Hardy posted an image, clearly a fan-art creation of some sort, showing Venom to be eating Spidey. ‘So many snacks, so little time,’ as he would say. It’s now been wiped from his Instagram – luckily, ComicBook‘s Brandon Davis spotted it. But what does it mean? Is he at the wind-up… or is it a legitimate hint?

Tom Hardy Venom Spider-Man Instagram Tom Hardy/Instagram

Here’s what we do know about Venom’s next movie. Hardy is reprising his role as Eddie Brock, the journalist-cum-anti-hero transformed into a super-powered monster by an alien symbiote.

He’s set to face off against Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), a serial killer who – presumably – escapes from prison after becoming Carnage, another far nastier symbiote.

Woody Harrelson Is Returning For Venom Sequel Sony Pictures

Previously, a Holland appearance was a distant, if entirely impossible dream. Spider-Man, despite being owned by Sony, was strictly under the purview of Marvel Studios for their cinematic universe, prompting Sony to go off and create their own world without him in it.

However, following an infamous corporate battle last year, Disney and Sony came to a new arrangement regarding our favourite web-head. With exact details of the deal not known to the public, the game has changed and it’s actually within the realms of possibility that he could crossover into Venom’s story.

Spider-Man Far From Home 2 Sony Pictures

Advert

In an earlier interview with Fandom, Fleischer said ‘that’s where it’s all going to lead’. ‘We changed the origin of Venom… in the comics, he evolved from Spider-Man but because of the Marvel-Sony thing we weren’t able to that. And so the thing I think it’s building towards, and will be exciting to see, is when they actually do confront each other,’ he said.

There’s also the small matter of Morbius. Jared Leto’s new film – based on Marvel’s ‘Living Vampire’ – also takes place in Sony’s cinematic universe. In a super brief moment in the trailer, we see a poster of Spider-Man on the wall vandalised with the word ‘murderer’. This would link directly to the events of the MCU’s Far From Home, in which he was framed by Mysterio.

Morbius Spider-Man Screenshot Sony Pictures

Of course, this could all just mischief at the hands of a bored Hardy. Nevertheless, it’s fun to wonder.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits cinemas on June 25, 2021.