Tom Hardy's New CBeebies Bedtime Stories Is Here BBC

We love Tom Hardy for his roles in Hollywood films and shows like Peaky Blinders, but we love him even more for his features on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Advert

Tom will return to the popular children’s bedtime programme again, and it won’t just be for one story – but for a whole six.

If the actor didn’t already have plenty of people swooning over him, he definitely won over the hearts of many more after his Bedtime Stories debut back in 2016.

The 42-year-old will be hitting our televisions once again from this evening, April 27, at 6.50pm and will tell more stories throughout the week.

Watch the trailer for ‘Tom Week’ here:

Advert

Introducing one of the stories he’ll be reading, Tom says, ‘Sometimes on a day like this, I feel strong and happy, but on other days I just want someone to give me a hug.’

I mean – I’m sure I can change my lockdown plans of drinking a bottle of wine and eating my bodyweight in food to give you a hug, Tom, though it might have to be a safe, socially-distanced hug over Zoom…

Some of the stories read by Tom will include Hug Me by Simone Ciraolo; Under the Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston; There’s a Tiger in the Garden by Lizzy Stewart; Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton and The Problem with Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks.

Tom Hardy PA Images

If Tom being on the programme wasn’t enough, his French Bulldog, Blue, will also feature on a few of the episodes too.

Tom Hardy and a cute dog? Sign me up.