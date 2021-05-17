Tom Hiddleston Introduces Loki Sneak Peak Ahead Of June 9 Release

Disney+

Glorious! Loki star Tom Hiddleston has revealed a sneak peak at the new Disney+ show.

The God of Mischief was last seen on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, making off with the Tesseract after a time heist mishap at Stark Tower.

In his solo debut, we’ll see where he went. Loki is due to hit the streaming platform in June this year, considered one of the most highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe shows to date.

Check out the new clip from Loki below:

Hiddleston appeared at last night’s MTV Awards, amid success for WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, to drop a new clip for fans.

It centres around a moment we’ve seen before in the trailers, if only briefly, featuring Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius in an elevator with the titular anti-hero.

The series is being directed by Kate Herron, with Michael Waldron as head writer. Alongside Hiddleston and Wilson, The Morning Show’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw will also star in a ‘prominent role’.

Speaking at Comic-Con last year, as per Digital Spy, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said: ‘I got asked more than any other question after Endgame… where did Loki go, what happened to Loki? This series will tell you what happened to Loki right after that.’

While Hiddleston said: ‘Playing him, and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges which then have to change him in different ways is the most exciting aspect of it.’

Disney+

He added: ‘You have his specific gifts, his intelligence, his treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents the like of which he has never seen or known.’

During an earlier appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the star explained: ‘In the years since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which came out this spring… two questions I’ve been asked are… ‘is Loki really dead?’ and ‘what’s Loki doing with that cube?’ It’s always the cube somehow. And this series will answer both of those questions.’

Disney+

At last night’s ceremony, WandaVision was the biggest winner after taking home four awards, including best series and best performance in a TV show for Elizabeth Olsen.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also won two awards: best hero for Anthony Mackie; and best duo for Mackie and Sebastian Stan. ‘You guys will never know the amount of blood, sweat and tears that went into this show, so thank you,’ Mackie said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Loki will hit Disney+ on June 9.

