Tom Holland And Zendaya Dazzle As They Romantically Embrace At Spider-Man: No Way Home World Premiere

Tom Holland and Zendaya have left fans in awe after appearing together at yesterday’s world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The co-stars, who’ve been romantically involved for some time, could be seen looking very stylish indeed as they embraced on the red carpet at the Regency Village theatre in Los Angeles

Keeping with the theme, Zendaya, 25, wore a striking Maison Valentin dress embellished with intricate spider-web patterns, finished off with a arachnid-style eye mask. Holland, also 25, was also dressed to the nines in a chocolate-coloured Prada suit.

All fashion choice aside, fans have been left delighted by how happy the couple appeared to be in each other’s presence, describing them as ‘adorable’ and ‘the cutest couple’.

In one sweet vid, shared by Entertainment Tonight, Holland could be seen grinning ear-to-ear after cheers broke out in the waiting crowds, remarking, ‘I think Zendaya just showed up!’

Looking excitedly towards the commotion, Holland could barely contain his glee at the arrival of his girlfriend, declaring, ‘She’s gone in, that’s definitely Zendaya!’.

The couple have recently opened up about their height differences, with Holland telling SiriusXM:

There was no one that tested that was shorter than I was. To be fair – I am quite short. But, uh, but yeah, so maybe that was a decision [director] Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it’s great.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas this Wednesday, December 15.