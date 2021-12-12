Tom Holland And Zendaya Discuss Their Height Difference

Alamy

Tom Holland has shut down a ‘ridiculous’ stereotype about his relationship with Zendaya, after people pointed out the height difference between the two.

Following an appearance on The Graham Norton Show last week in which Holland revealed he was unable to catch Zendaya while filming scenes for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the pair have revealed their confusion at the obsession over their height gap.

‘Not that much taller. Let’s put this out there,’ Holland said. ‘Maybe like an inch or two at best. It’s not like people say, ‘How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.”

Zendaya, who is 5’10 compared with Holland at 5’8 agreed the idea that straight men should be taller than their partners was based on ‘stupid assumptions,’ after SiriusXM host Jessica Shaw argued that some of the jokes about height were ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic.’

‘I honestly never thought of it as a thing,’ Zendaya admitted, per The Independent. ‘Because my parents were always that way. So I, I didn’t know that people cared. I have no construct of it.’

Following the conversation, Holland revealed he believed Spider-Man producers had intentionally cast taller women as his love interests, saying ‘there was no one that tested that was shorter than I was.’

‘To be fair – I am quite short. But, uh, but yeah, so maybe that was a decision [director] Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it’s great.’