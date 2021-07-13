Tom Holland Blasts Racist Trolls Who Targeted English Players After The Euro 2020 Final

PA Images

Tom Holland has slammed trolls who’ve been sending racist abuse to England players after the Euros final.

England’s defeat against Italy in the Euros saw a flood of racial abuse hit social media, targeting Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after they missed their penalties.

It’s been condemned by Harry Kane, the FA, Gareth Southgate and many others, describing it as ‘appalling’ and ‘vile’. In the fallout of the game, a petition to ban all racists from English football matches for life is on its way to one million signatures.

Marvel’s Spider-Man has also criticised the trolls in an Instagram post, writing: ‘The people abusing any England players are the only people who have let anyone down.’

‘Their behaviour – the people who beat up the Italian fan and the assholes hurling racist abuse is despicable. You are not my countrymen. These players deserve nothing but respect. They’ve given us so much in such a difficult time and they should be held up like kings not kicked while they are down,’ Holland wrote.

‘To Saka, Rashford and Sancho, you had the bravery to step up. You guys are three lions and all decent Englishmen are proud of you and the whole team and staff and we will support you again come the World Cup,’ he added, concluding on a ‘#f*ckracism’ hashtag. His MCU co-star Dave Bautista commented: ‘F*cking A!’

Other celebrities have made similar posts. ‘Anyone who doesn’t support and respect each and every one of you today isn’t an England fan. Win or lose we stand with you… hold those heads high,’ David Beckham wrote to ‘Gareth and the boys’.

Calling to ‘#StopHateForProfit’, Sacha Baron Cohen wrote: ‘Hey Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey – Facebook/Instagram and Twitter are spreading racist attacks on these Black athletes. Online racism leads to real-world hate crimes. It’s time to rid racism from your platforms once and for all!’

Sharing a photo of the players, Little Mix wrote: ‘If you do not stand up against racism, you are also part of the problem. What these young men have had to deal with is beyond disgraceful. We stand with you Kings.’

In a tweet supporting the players, Piers Morgan wrote: ‘When England’s players took the knee last night, I was pleased to hear loud applause drown out a few boos. Then our Black stars get horrifically racially abused after the game. This is why they take the knee. This is why I support them in taking the knee.’