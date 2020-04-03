Tom Holland Challenged Jake Gyllenhaal And Ryan Reynolds To Do Shirtless Handstands

In these difficult times, our favourite cinematic superheroes are continuing to amuse and impress, both with their strength and sense of fun.

Taking to Instagram, Tom Holland – Spider-Man himself – showed off a shirtless handstand against a wall at his home, as part of a new viral challenge.

The challenge in question involves a person completing a handstand against a wall while shirtless. While doing this, they have to simultaneously put their shirt back on with their legs still in the air. Needless to say, it looks tricky.

Holland, 23, then nominated fellow actors Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal to follow suit, and their respective responses are kind of exactly what you would expect.

With his usual deadpan humour, Reynolds, 43, uploaded a shirt-on response vid to his story: staring incredulously into the camera before giving a firm, ‘Noo?’. And just like that, a new meme has been gif-ted to us.

Holland’s Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Gyllenhaal, 39, showed greater enthusiasm and skill for the task set to him, even with the added obstacle of navigating around a man bun.

Showing his competitive side, Gyllenhaal performed the challenge with greater speed than Holland, before nominating Hugh Jackman, 50 Cent, and his sister and fellow actor Maggie Gyllenhaal. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor also took a moment to shout out a local business, Russ & Daughters.

Fans have been delighted by the banter between the trio, particularly enjoying Reynolds’ signature dry put down.

One person tweeted:

Good evening to Jake Gyllenhaal doing shirtless handstands on ig stories. Mundane evening to everyone else.

Another said:

I don’t think anyone will ever be as effortlessly cool as [Reynolds]. He’s equal parts asshole + sarcasm and it blends beautifully into a sh*tstorm of hilarity – who can’t respect that?

A third person applauded:

I would like to thank Tom Holland for getting Jake Gyllenhaal to do handstands shirtless this morning. You are a hero sir and we applaud you.

Of course, needless to say, this deceptively silly challenge takes quite a lot of core strength and flexibility, and definitely isn’t one to try out in your flat all by yourself.

Holland famously has extensive training in gymnastics and dancing, whilst the majority of us are currently trying to find the energy to get into our day pyjamas.

However, it’s definitely cheering to see that movie stars are being just as tempted by daft antics as the rest of us at this time.