Tom Holland Invites Boy Who Saved Sister's Life In Dog Attack To Spider-Man 3 Set Jam Press/Tom Holland/Instagram

Tom Holland has praised the actions of the brave young boy who saved his sister’s life in a dog attack, inviting him onto the set of Spider-Man 3.

Advert

Bridger Walker, from Cheyenne in Wyoming, proved himself to be way more heroic than your average, run-of-the-mill superhero last week when he swooped in to save his sister from the animal on July 9.

The six-year-old’s actions have since been applauded around the globe so it was only a matter of time before the superheroes got in on the action – first with Captain America, and now with Spider-Man himself.

You can watch Bridger receive the good news below:

Advert

The young boy’s auntie, Nicole Walker, shared the adorable video on social media alongside the caption: ‘A Conversation with Spider-Man. When dreams come true.’

Bridger could be seen staring at the phone screen in awe as 24-year-old Holland told him: ‘I’ve heard about your story, and I just want to say, you are so brave, mate, and we are all proud of you.’

The actor went on to tell him how ‘lucky’ his little sister is to ‘have someone like [him]’, adding: ‘I mean, you’re just such a brave little kid. It’s not easy what you did, mate, you should be proud of yourself.’

Tom Holland PA Images

Holland then asked Bridger who his favourite Avenger was but the young boy was too awestruck to answer. His family confirmed it was unsurprisingly Spider-Man, whose outfit Bridger could be seen wearing in the video.

That’s when Holland made his offer, telling the six-year-old:

We’re going to be shooting Spider-Man 3, and if you ever want to come to the set and hang out and see the Spider-Man suit up close and hang out with us, you’re always welcome. You’ll always be my guest.

His family then told him he’d been invited to watch them make a Spider-Man movie, to which the young boy seemingly couldn’t believe his luck and looked towards the camera with a massive grin on his face.

Advert

Holland isn’t the only superhero to reach out to Bridger in recent days after his auntie asked a number of MCU’s Avengers stars to give him a shout-out, with Captain America leading the way by sending him a message in which he gifted him an authentic Captain America shield.

Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) have all also reached out to Bridger, describing him as ‘courageous’, ‘heroic’ and ‘thoughtful’.

The brave six-year-old got bitten several times on the face and head during the vicious dog attack, after pulling his sister from harm’s way. When he spoke to his auntie after the attack, he reportedly said: ‘If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.’

After receiving around 90 stitches at the hospital, Bridger was able to return home to rest. His wounds are said to be doing much better now.

We hope Bridger makes a full and speedy recovery. What a brave little boy.