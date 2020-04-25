Tom Holland Is Hosting A Marvel Pub Quiz On Instagram Next Week
Marvel fans assemble: Tom Holland is hosting an Instagram Live pub quiz next week.
Our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is here to allay the boredom of isolation for all us MCU geeks. Funnily enough, this news comes a year after the release of Avengers: Endgame – what better way to celebrate the franchise than with a proper quiz?
The online event, taking place on Wednesday, April 29, at 8pm, has been organised by The Brothers Trust, a charity set up by Holland’s parents in 2017.
The 23-year-old recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he explained a bit more about the charity and why they decided to host a Marvel quiz amid these difficult times.
Holland said:
The Brothers Trust is a fundraising vehicle that we use to raise money from the general public that we feed towards charities that we feel need the light and the support. But we felt a little bit uncomfortable asking people for money at this difficult time so we as a collective have been doing the donations.
The reason why we’re doing the pub quiz is to just galvanise people and to give people a sense of community and to kind of bring people and to just have a laugh, and have a good time. That’s essentially what we’re tying to do.
Like all good pub quizzes inspire, it looks like the web-head will be putting away a few drinks. Holland initially planned on taking a week off the booze – but unfortunately for his liver, the king of celebrity mischief, Ryan Reynolds, soon stepped in.
Holland added:
I actually said this weekend that I was going to stop drinking for a week, I was going to have a week off. And then literally Monday morning, Ryan Reynolds sent me a case of gin. I was literally like: ‘I’m not drinking for the whole week, not drinking at all’, and then the doorbell rang and there was a case of gin from the lovely Ryan.
Kimmel’s kids also got an absolute treat during the interview, which you can watch below:
The outbreak’s impact on entertainment is still ongoing. Following a stream of delays from other major studios, Sony is the latest to shift its calendar – meaning the final film of Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy will now release on November 5, 2021 instead of July 16, 2021.
As for the rest of the MCU’s upcoming films, their release dates are:
Black Widow – November 6, 2020
The Eternals – February 21, 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – May 7, 2021
Thor: Love & Thunder – February 11, 2022
Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022
Black Panther 2 – May 6, 2022
Captain Marvel 2 – July 8, 2022
Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Tom Hardy’s highly-anticipated sequel that may or may not feature Holland, has also been delayed from October 2 this year to June 25, 2021. The follow-up to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has also been postponed, moved from April 8, 2022 to October 7, 2022.
Don’t expect to win this quiz, though. If I’m playing, soon you’ll know what it’s like to lose; to feel so desperately that you’re right, but to fail nonetheless.
For more updates on Holland’s Marvel quiz, keep your eye on his Instagram and The Brothers Trust’s social media.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
CreditsJimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube
