Tom Holland Is Hosting A Marvel Pub Quiz On Instagram Next Week

The Brothers Trust is a fundraising vehicle that we use to raise money from the general public that we feed towards charities that we feel need the light and the support. But we felt a little bit uncomfortable asking people for money at this difficult time so we as a collective have been doing the donations.

The reason why we’re doing the pub quiz is to just galvanise people and to give people a sense of community and to kind of bring people and to just have a laugh, and have a good time. That’s essentially what we’re tying to do.