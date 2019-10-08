Tom Holland Just Shaved His Head And People Think He Looks Like Eminem

Sony Pictures

With a few strokes of a razor, your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man has turned into the Real Slim Shady.

Tom Holland, who plays the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s world-adored web-slinger, has been a star ever since his superhero debut in Captain America: Civil War.

But at 23 years old, he’s certainly growing up. In preparation for a new role outside the MCU, Holland is Not Afraid to take a trip to 8 Mile for a new hairdo.

It’s not a massive surprise – in August, the actor took to Twitter to tease fans, writing: ‘Bye bye hair.’

But nobody would have predicted just how much Holland resembles a young, cleaner-cut Marshall Mathers – and his fanbase is keen to point it out.

Guys I swear Tom Holland looks like Eminem now pic.twitter.com/sd7dThghld — sarah (@sarahr5_) October 8, 2019

There’s lots of comparisons flying in: some have said he looks like the late Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington.

Others have pointed out similarly short-haired characters like Eleven from Stranger Things, as well as Caillou.

tom holland shaved his head and now he looks like caillou pic.twitter.com/Hl62UJ0JIB — madison (@madisonripIey) October 8, 2019

Generally though, the consensus is that Holland rocks the new hairdo – but what film is it for?

While not technically confirmed, it’s highly speculated he’s shaved off his locks for his role in the upcoming 2020 film Cherry.

Based on Nico Walker’s New York Times bestselling novel, it’s the next feature from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo – and it’s set to be an R-rated, troubling drama outside their pedigree in the superhero world.

The official synopsis reads:

An Army medic who has returned from Iraq dealing with an opioid addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder begins robbing banks.

The siblings’ follow-up to the biggest film of all time has a stacked cast, with It‘s Bill Skarsgard, Midsommar‘s Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Ciara Bravo, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini and Kyle Harvey making up the ensemble.

Speaking on what led them to taking on the story, the directors told Variety:

We were drawn to Cherry given our personal experience from Cleveland, as well as the important need to share stories like these. As Cleveland natives ourselves, it means a lot to us to be able to film in our hometown. We shot the exteriors for [Captain America: The Winter Soldier] here, we are excited to return home to our roots.

Holland has also been long-attached to star in a cinematic adaptation of Uncharted, PlayStation’s flagship adventure video game series – although, little is known about the project.

Cherry will be released in 2020.

