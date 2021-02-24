Tom Holland Officially Announces Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sony Pictures

The title of Tom Holland’s third outing as the friendly neighbourhood wall-crawler has been revealed: Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The third MCU Spider-Man film, following on from Homecoming and Far From Home, has huge expectations around it – not just because of the seismic cliffhanger last time, but hype has been brewing over a number of expected cameos.

While we know little more about what the plot of No Way Home will follow, fans can start theorising over what the title means for Holland’s webhead later this year.

A vid dropped on Holland’s Instagram this afternoon shows Tom coming out of the director’s office to meet his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon as they discuss the previous things he’s spoiled concerning the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As they pass through the studio office they pass a mind map whiteboard that reveals the title: Spider-Man: No Way Home and the as equally if not more important information: ‘only in movie theatre this Christmas’.

Holland and his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon had earlier trolled fans with three alternate titles for the film: Phone Home, Home-Wrecker and Home Slice, throwing reporting into chaos.

It’s still unconfirmed whether Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will reprise their respective Peter Parker roles for a cameo, or something even more.

Chatting to Jimmy Fallon, Holland said: ‘It would be amazing if they were, because they haven’t told me that yet. And I am Spider-Man, and I’ve read the script from the beginning to the end. So, it would be a miracle if they could have kept that from me… but at the moment, there is no cameo from the two boys.’

This echoes his previous comments about the film, striving to remain tight-lipped and strengthen his reputation for letting small details slip.

Fallon asked him if Marvel keeps things from him, to which he answered: ‘Actually, it’s getting to the point where it’s really frustrating. Because I feel like now I’ve progressed. I’m a trustworthy member of The Avengers. And I haven’t really ever spoiled anything… well, there’s a few things, but no big things. We’ll leave it at that.’

Spider-Man: No Way Home is due to hit cinemas on December 17 this year.