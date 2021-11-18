Tom Holland Opens Up After Being Photographed Kissing Zendaya

Alamy

Tom Holland has opened up about his relationship with Zendaya and the paparazzi photo of them kissing.

The prophecy has been fulfilled with the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars: during the filming of 2002’s Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst briefly dated; Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were together throughout The Amazing Spider-Man movies; and now, Peter and MJ are dating in real life once more.

Advert 10

However, their relationship fell out of their control in July, when photos emerged of the pair kissing in a car. Fans went wild, but Holland felt like he was ‘robbed of his privacy’.

Loading…

In a new interview with GQ ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, believed to be the climactic chapter in Holland’s Spidey trilogy in the MCU, he discussed his career and how Zendaya ‘was so instrumental to my sanity’ as he dealt with unparalleled stardom as the world’s favourite superhero.

He also spoke about this summer’s photo, and navigating how much to discuss his private life. ‘One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,’ Holland said.

Advert 10

‘I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway… I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.’

Also speaking to the outlet, Zendaya described the snap as ‘quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive… the equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.’

‘I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other,’ she added.

Advert 10