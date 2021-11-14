Tom Holland Questions His Hollywood Future After Spider-Man: No Way Home

It’s something I’m thinking about a lot, and it’s something that’s on my mind all the time. It’s huge. It’s absolutely huge. Every time you walk outside that door, you’re ­representing Spider-Man. I started acting when I was 11 and now I’m 25.

I think there are endless opportunities for me to do what I want, and doing what I want may not be in the film industry. It might be completely separate. I might go and be a carpenter for two years, and take a big break and come back.

I might not come back. I might go away and get married and have kids and just disappear for the rest of my life.