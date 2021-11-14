Tom Holland Questions His Hollywood Future After Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland has played Peter Parker/Spider-Man since 2016, and it’s perhaps the role fans associate him with the most.
With his natural likeability shining through in every scene, Holland’s portrayal of the teenage superhero has quite rightly seen him heaped with critical praise time and again.
However, Spider-Man: No Way Home – due for release next month – could well be Holland’s last time donning that Spider-suit, and he’s beginning to look towards new and potentially very different goals.
Reflecting on his future plans during an interview for the December issue of Total Film magazine, Holland said:
It’s something I’m thinking about a lot, and it’s something that’s on my mind all the time. It’s huge. It’s absolutely huge. Every time you walk outside that door, you’re representing Spider-Man. I started acting when I was 11 and now I’m 25.
I think there are endless opportunities for me to do what I want, and doing what I want may not be in the film industry. It might be completely separate. I might go and be a carpenter for two years, and take a big break and come back.
I might not come back. I might go away and get married and have kids and just disappear for the rest of my life.
The 25-year-old actor briefly trained as a carpenter before making it in Hollywood, and so this plan isn’t actually as out there as you might think.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled for release December 17, 2021.
