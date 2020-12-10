Tom Holland Refuses To Deny Venom Is In Spider-Man 3 Sony Pictures Releasing

In a recently surfaced video, Tom Holland seemingly refuses to deny if Venom will appear in Spider-Man 3.

Jon Watts’ upcoming third film with the webslinger is set to be a feast of Spidey riches, with Jamie Foxx’s Electro of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus of Spider-Man 2 making an epic return.

Back when Venom was released in 2018, starring Tom Hardy as the anti-hero symbiote, many speculated over whether he’d ever clash with Holland’s superhero, especially considering their close ties in the comics.

During his at-home quiz earlier this year, Holland was asked about the potential of Spider-Man/Venom crossover. At first, he says, ‘That would be sick’.

It’s been suggested that the two will meet at some point for a while. Earlier this year, Hardy had posted – and then deleted – a piece of art seemingly showing the two characters fighting.

Also, the conditions of Marvel and Sony’s agreement appear to be far looser than they were upon Holland’s first introduction into the MCU. At first, Venom was the birth of Sony’s own universe of Marvel characters.

Tom Hardy Venom Sony Pictures Releasing

However, in the trailer for Morbius, Michael Keaton’s Vulture cameos and a poster alludes to the ending of Far From Home. Also, the rumours are that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reprising their Spider-Man roles to join with Holland.

Alas, in the interview, after thinking long and hard, Holland replies, ‘Unfortunately, for legal reasons, I cannot answer that question’.

Spider-Man 3 is set for release on December 17, 2021. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is due to hit cinemas on June 25, 2021.