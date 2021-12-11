Tom Holland Reveals What Happened When He ‘Let One Rip’ Inside His Spider-Man Suit

Alamy/Sony Pictures

Even Spider-Man farts, but Tom Holland has explained why it’s a particularly unpleasant experience when he’s wearing the suit.

Holland is due to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, quite possibly the most speculated movie of all time, and likely to be the biggest box office hit of 2021.

During one stunt in the movie, the star landed in front of his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon and accidentally broke wind. It wasn’t as bad for them as it was for him, put it that way.

Only recently, one fan responded to IMDb’s call for questions for Holland and Zendaya with, ‘Tom, when you fart in the Spidey suit does the fart go through the suit? Or does it ride up and come out the neckhole?’

Well, we’re closer to an answer now than ever before. Holland opened up about the fart during an appearance on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2. Fortunately for others around him, it wasn’t just the immediate smell that was a problem – it was how long it lingered in his suit.

Sony Pictures

‘In Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is a sequence where I save MJ and Ned and I have to like, swing down… and as we landed Jacob was in front of me and Zendaya was behind me and as I sort of squatted I let one rip and Zendaya was like right behind me,’ he said.

‘The lucky thing is that in the suit, the suit is so tight that no one could smell anything. Unfortunately, because the suit is so tight I could smell everything for the rest of the day… I couldn’t even pretend it was a seam ripping, it was very obvious.’

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on Wednesday, December 15.

