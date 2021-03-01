Tom Holland Says He Made Mistake Of Trying To Be Mark Wahlberg In Uncharted

As soon as you start worrying about ‘Do I look good in this shot?’ acting becomes something other than playing a character. I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being ‘I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment.’

I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy – basically be Mark Wahlberg. My character is supposed to be a f*cking action hero in this moment!