unilad
Advert

Tom Holland Says He Made Mistake Of Trying To Be Mark Wahlberg In Uncharted

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 01 Mar 2021 13:41
Tom Holland Says He Made Mistake Of Trying To Be Mark Wahlberg In UnchartedPA Images

Actor Tom Holland has admitted that he focused too much on looking ‘cool’ while filming Uncharted.

The highly anticipated movie is a prequel for the Uncharted games and stars Holland as the game’s protagonist, Nathan Drake.

Advert

The character of Victor Sullivan is played by acting veteran Mark Wahlberg, someone who Holland has said he tried too much to be like in the film. The upcoming action movie looks at how the two characters became friends.

Tom HollandPA Images

Discussing the film with GQ, Holland admitted he didn’t focus on his character as much as he’d have liked to.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor explained to the magazine:

Advert

As soon as you start worrying about ‘Do I look good in this shot?’ acting becomes something other than playing a character. I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being ‘I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment.’

I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy – basically be Mark Wahlberg. My character is supposed to be a f*cking action hero in this moment!

‘Look, I haven’t seen it,’ Holland continued, ‘So I don’t know if I succeeded in that. But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps… It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again.’

Sony Pictures Releasing

The 24-year-old also discussed his upcoming movie Cherry which is set to be released on Apple TV+ next week. In the film, Holland plays a completely different character to that of Nathan Drake and stars as an army medic with a heroin addiction.

Advert

He explained that he movie ‘took [him] to the darkest places he’s ever been’.

Holland said, ‘This role took me to some of the darkest places I have ever been, emotionally, physically, anythingly… I would never go back there again, not for anyone. I am pleased I did it, but that door is now closed and locked.’

Apple TV+

‘I think there might have been some people at Disney confused as to why their Spider-Man had become a heroin addict,’ he added.

Advert

Uncharted is set to make its debut some time next year while Cherry hit cinemas on Friday, February 26, and will be available on Apple TV+ from March 12. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story[email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Inventor Builds World’s First Plane Made Entirely From Hemp
Technology

Inventor Builds World’s First Plane Made Entirely From Hemp

Billie Eilish’s Fans Accuse Ex-Boyfriend Of ‘Grooming’ Her After Documentary
Celebrity

Billie Eilish’s Fans Accuse Ex-Boyfriend Of ‘Grooming’ Her After Documentary

Two Men Arrested In Mexico Allegedly For Kissing On Beach ‘Near Children’
Life

Two Men Arrested In Mexico Allegedly For Kissing On Beach ‘Near Children’

Charlie Sheen Regrets Public ‘Meltdown’ Turning Him Into ‘A F*cking Hashtag’
Celebrity

Charlie Sheen Regrets Public ‘Meltdown’ Turning Him Into ‘A F*cking Hashtag’

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, Tom Holland, Uncharted

Credits

GQ

  1. GQ

    Tom Holland on his darkest role yet, and why No Way Home could be his last Spider-Man film

 