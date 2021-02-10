Tom Holland Says He's Only Ever 'Put His Foot Down' With Marvel Over One Demand PA Images/Marvel Studios

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is known for being mild-mannered, polite and typically obliging, and for the most part the actor seems the same. Except, apparently, when it comes to his hair.

The 24-year-old joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016, when he first appeared as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War.

Fans learned more about his helpful, lovable and often-awkward character in his first standalone film, 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, and following his second solo film Far From Home the actor is now preparing for the upcoming Spider-Man 3.

SPIDER-MAN: ™ FAR FROM HOME Sony Pictures

Having been in the game for five years now, Holland’s version of Spider-Man is pretty well established, so the wardrobe department wanted the character to stay true to his signature look for the new film. The only problem was, Holland had recently got a ‘slick’ new haircut for his role in Uncharted, an adaptation of the popular video-game franchise.

Discussing the situation with Esquire, the actor explained:

My hair in Uncharted is much cooler. I have cool shaved sides and it’s slick at the back, and that’s not very Peter Parker. He’s a bit of a loser. So they put this wig on me that was just around the sides.

Tom Holland PA Images

Though the Mr Burns-style wig would have contributed to the portrayal of Peter Parker, Holland decided to execute his power as the leading man and, for ‘the first time in [his] life,’ stand up for what he thought was best.

He explained:

I put my foot down as the leading actor and was like, ‘I’m not f*cking wearing that wig. You can just… I’m going to have shorter hair and you’re going to have to deal with it.’

Though Spidey might have a sleeker, more styled look in the upcoming film, we can pretty much guarantee the character will be as klutzy as ever – in a good way, of course.

Spider-Man Tom Holland Marvel Studios

That’s about as much as we can anticipate from the new film at the moment, however, as not even Holland himself knows what’s in store for the superhero. The actor has been branded as a notoriously bad secret-keeper when it comes to the Marvel universe, after having allegedly giving away the ending to Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.

Discussing the Spider-Man 3, he explained: ‘I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I’m eight weeks into shooting it.’

Spidey’s short hair aside, at least we can rest assured that the upcoming film will be full of surprises.