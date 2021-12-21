unilad
Tom Holland Says It Could Be ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ To Spider-Man In Favour Of Spider-Woman

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 21 Dec 2021 17:07
Tom Holland Says It Could Be 'Time To say Goodbye' To Spider-Man In Favour Of Spider-Woman

Tom Holland has revealed his thoughts on the next Spider-Man being a woman. 

The 25-year-old – who recently starred in his final film of the franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Homethinks it could be ‘time to say goodbye’ to a man playing the lead role.

Holland even reflected that to have a woman star as the iconic superhero in the next film could make a ‘nice’ change.

Tom Holland on Next Spider-Man

In an interview with People, Holland explained that while he didn’t want to say ‘goodbye to Spider-Man’, that he ‘feel[s] like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man’.

He stated:

I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse — maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman.

We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.

If the central character was made to be a woman, a completely new character wouldn’t even need to be written for the role, as Spider-Woman already exists in the Marvel universe, in the form of Jessica Drew, The Mirror reports.

Moreover, MJ and Peter Parker’s daughter – May, or ‘Mayday’ Parker – even becomes a Spider-Girl after her dad retires from his superhero lifestyle.

In 2014, the character of Spider-Gwen also first appeared in the Marvel comic Edge of Spider-Verse. In the spin-off series, Gwen Stacey is bitten by a radioactive spider rather than Peter Parker .

Having decided to take a break from acting, Holland reflected how he doesn’t ‘want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it [the title of Spider-Man] just as much’.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit cinemas on Wednesday, December 15.

