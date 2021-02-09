Tom Holland Says Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Didn't Film With Him For Spider-Man 3 Sony Pictures

Tom Holland says Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not appearing in Spider-Man 3.

Speculation around Holland’s threequel as Spidey has been mounting over the past few months, with certain castings raising a few eyebrows; namely, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina reprising their roles of Electro and Doctor Octopus respectively.

Many believe we’re heading into a live-action Spider-Verse, with Garfield and Maguire’s webheads returning to fight evil alongside Holland. However, according to the star, it’s not happening… or is it?

Spider-Man Far From Home 2 Sony Pictures

In a new interview with Esquire, Holland was quizzed about the possibility of the two early Spider-Men coming back for the third solo MCU outing.

Holland said: ‘No, no, they will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.’

That said, Holland has a track record – albeit not as bad as Mark Ruffalo – for giving away plot details before a film’s release, to the point Benedict Cumberbatch had to step in on multiple interviews to avert disaster.

Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Sony Pictures

With this in mind, the producers don’t always give him all the details. ‘They do it all the time. In [Endgame], Robert Downey Jr.’s funeral scene, for the longest time I was under the impression that it was a wedding. I’m 100 percent sure that they’re still tricking me,’ he said.

While in no way confirmed, Garfield and Maguire’s inclusion seems like the obvious answer to why others have been cast, whether it’s Molina or Foxx. Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst have also been rumoured to star in some form.

With the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and whatever is happening in WandaVision, many suspect the other Spider-Men will come in via some sort of Spider-Verse, although it’s unknown whether it’d connect with the 2018 animated film.

Spider-Man Tobey Maguire Sony Pictures

Though remaining tight-lipped, Holland recently told Variety: ‘I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it.’

When asked if he’d ever met Dunst, presumably in an attempt to trip him up, the actor smartly answered: ‘I’ve never met Kirsten Dunst. I met Andrew [Garfield] once, I met him at the BAFTAs. He was lovely. He was a really nice bloke and we had a good chat.’

Spider-Man 3 is set for release on December 17, 2021.