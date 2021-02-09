unilad
Advert

Tom Holland Says Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Didn’t Film With Him For Spider-Man 3

by : Cameron Frew on : 09 Feb 2021 16:18
Tom Holland Says Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Didn't Film With Him For Spider-Man 3Tom Holland Says Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Didn't Film With Him For Spider-Man 3Sony Pictures

Tom Holland says Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not appearing in Spider-Man 3

Speculation around Holland’s threequel as Spidey has been mounting over the past few months, with certain castings raising a few eyebrows; namely, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina reprising their roles of Electro and Doctor Octopus respectively.

Advert

Many believe we’re heading into a live-action Spider-Verse, with Garfield and Maguire’s webheads returning to fight evil alongside Holland. However, according to the star, it’s not happening… or is it?

Spider-Man Far From Home 2Spider-Man Far From Home 2Sony Pictures

In a new interview with Esquire, Holland was quizzed about the possibility of the two early Spider-Men coming back for the third solo MCU outing.

Holland said: ‘No, no, they will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.’

Advert

That said, Holland has a track record – albeit not as bad as Mark Ruffalo – for giving away plot details before a film’s release, to the point Benedict Cumberbatch had to step in on multiple interviews to avert disaster.

Andrew Garfield Spider-ManAndrew Garfield Spider-ManSony Pictures

With this in mind, the producers don’t always give him all the details. ‘They do it all the time. In [Endgame], Robert Downey Jr.’s funeral scene, for the longest time I was under the impression that it was a wedding. I’m 100 percent sure that they’re still tricking me,’ he said.

While in no way confirmed, Garfield and Maguire’s inclusion seems like the obvious answer to why others have been cast, whether it’s Molina or Foxx. Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst have also been rumoured to star in some form.

Advert

With the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and whatever is happening in WandaVision, many suspect the other Spider-Men will come in via some sort of Spider-Verse, although it’s unknown whether it’d connect with the 2018 animated film.

Spider-Man Tobey MaguireSpider-Man Tobey MaguireSony Pictures

Though remaining tight-lipped, Holland recently told Variety: ‘I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it.’

When asked if he’d ever met Dunst, presumably in an attempt to trip him up, the actor smartly answered: ‘I’ve never met Kirsten Dunst. I met Andrew [Garfield] once, I met him at the BAFTAs. He was lovely. He was a really nice bloke and we had a good chat.’

Advert

Spider-Man 3 is set for release on December 17, 2021. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Gorilla Glue Releases First Public Apology After TikToker Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair
Viral

Gorilla Glue Releases First Public Apology After TikToker Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair

Robinhood Sued Over Suicide Of Young Trader Who Thought He Was $730,000 In Debt
News

Robinhood Sued Over Suicide Of Young Trader Who Thought He Was $730,000 In Debt

Homophobia And Low Intelligence Are Linked, Study Finds
Science

Homophobia And Low Intelligence Are Linked, Study Finds

YouTuber Dies Aged 20 After Alleged Robbery Prank Ends In Fatal Shooting
News

YouTuber Dies Aged 20 After Alleged Robbery Prank Ends In Fatal Shooting

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Marvel, Sony, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 3, Tom Holland

Credits

Esquire and 1 other

  1. Esquire

    The Charm (and Grit) of Tom Holland

  2. Variety

    ‘Cherry’ Star Tom Holland Talks Getting an Itch for Directing and ‘Spider-Man 3’ Is ‘Most Ambitious Superhero Film of All Time’

 