Tom Holland Says Uncharted Movie Is ‘Everything I Dreamed It Would Be’
Tom Holland has revealed his latest project Uncharted is ‘everything [he] dreamed of and more,’ in a refreshing Instagram live with fans.
The Spider-Man star teased fans by revealing he’d gotten a big bruise during filming that he can’t share because it was in a ‘revealing place’ that would get him ‘shut down’ if he showed it off on social media.
When asked about how filming for Uncharted was going, Holland said: ‘The film is like, everything I dreamed it would be. I mean, I don’t know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the game, and it’s been going so well.’
Check out his Instagram live here:
Fans of the video game – like Holland – will be excited to see what happens with movie, which is based on the video game of the same name.
Alongside Holland, the movie stars some big names including Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle.
Earlier this year, Walberg spoke about his role as Nathan Drake, telling Collider:
I was attached for years and years to play Nathan Drake and now I’m playing Sully. Even with The Fighter, there was a ticking clock there.
There was that biological clock. We gotta’ get going quickly.
‘Treasure hunter Nick Drake, a descendent of explorer Sir Francis Drake, learns the whereabouts of El Dorado, the fabled South American golden city,’ the synopsis for the movie reads.
Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer and is expected to land in US theatres on July 16, 2021.
Topics: Film and TV, Mark Wahlberg, Sony Pictures, Tom Holland, Uncharted