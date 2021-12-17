Tom Holland Opens Up On Why He’s Taking A Career Break From Acting

Columbia Pictures/Alamy

Now that Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie is out and his future in the MCU isn’t clear yet, fans are wondering what the actor will move onto next.

25-year-old Tom Holland and his co-star Zendaya, also 25, went red carpet-official with their relationship at the world premiere for No Way Home in London earlier this month, but fans suspect they’ve been dating for quite some time.

After previously stating he’s experiencing a quarter-life crisis and doesn’t know where his career will take him next, Tom has now said what he’d like to do next.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Tom said, ‘I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.’

He added that he ‘can’t wait to be a dad’ and that his own father, Dominic Holland, has been ‘a great role model’.

It’s clear the pair are smitten, with Zendaya then posting a photo of Tom as a child in a Spider-Man costume on her Instagram and saying, ‘My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing.’

Tom has previously spoken out about how Zendaya has been a great support to him. As a child star herself, she was able to help him deal with becoming famous.

‘Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity,’ he said. ‘She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls.’

Speaking of his future as Spider-Man, he told People that he’s ‘loved every minute of it,’ and that saying goodbye to the role would be bittersweet.

‘I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing,’ he explained.

‘And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.’

Holland’s third outing as the webslinger sees him team up with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to battle it out with some past Spidey villains in a huge multiverse mishap.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in cinemas now.