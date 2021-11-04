Tom Holland Stars As Percy Pig In Iconic M&S Christmas Advert
It’s November, so we’re now officially allowed to feel Christmassy, and if you’re not already then Marks and Spencer’s new advert should give you that first festive tingle.
Starring none other than Tom Holland as the one and only Percy Pig, plus the legendary Dawn French as a Christmas fairy, this is one in a series of eight ads that will air on a weekly basis during the run-up to the big day.
This first ad, set to premiere at 8.40am during today’s (Thursday, November 4) edition of Good Morning Britain, sees the fairy bring Percy to life with a touch of her wand, with the iconic pig left mesmerised by the great food on offer in his store.
Check it out below:
Loading…
This marks the first time that we’ve heard Percy speak in his 30 years of existence, and Holland, 25, appears to be just as much of a fan of the squishy pig as the rest of us.
As per Metro, Holland said:
I’ve loved Percy Pigs for as long as I can remember, and when I was asked to be his voice – his first ever voice – it took me less than a second to say yes.
Getting the snort right was a challenge, but I hope I nailed it and you all like what you hear! I did consider asking for a lifetime supply of Percy Pigs but I figured I’ve got to save room for all of that amazing M&S Christmas food!
French, said:
Christmas is M&S Food, isn’t it? So, when the call comes in asking you to be in the M&S Christmas ad, it’s pretty much a guaranteed yes – I mean they are so iconic each year.
Then when M&S said I would be the fairy on top of the Christmas tree that brings Percy Pig to life I almost fell off my chair in excitement. This surely qualifies as the best gig in the world, right?
It’s certainly beginning to look a lot like Christmas, ad-wise at least…
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Christmas, Now, Tom Holland