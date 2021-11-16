Tom Holland Teases Hilarious Spider-Man: No Way Home Reaction Video

@tomholland2013/Instagram/Marvel Studios

We might not be able to watch the official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home just yet, but we can watch the stars of the film watching themselves in the trailer.

Fans of the Marvel franchise will no doubt be counting down the minutes until we’re given a snapshot of the highly-anticipated upcoming superhero movie, with the trailer set to be released today, November 16.

Until then, we have the next best thing in the form of actors Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon watching the trailer and revealing their excitement at the scenes.

Check it out below:

Unlike the antics Holland has been known to get up to in the past, the video of the three stars doesn’t reveal many spoilers for the film other than Zendaya confirming there is at least one ‘stunt’ – though we could probably have guessed that, considering it’s an action film.

The clip does, however, suggest fans are going to be blown away by some of the revelations in the trailer, with the three cast members letting out a series of excited ‘woops’ and cheers, and Batalon exclaiming that ‘people are gonna go crazy when they see that bit’.

Released in cinemas on December 15, Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Peter Parker (Holland) attempt to tackle life in the spotlight after his identity is revealed.

A newly released poster for the film shows Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange getting in on the action after Peter asks him for help, with Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus returning to make life difficult for our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Sharing the poster on Instagram this week, Holland confirmed ‘The multiverse is real!’, though only time will tell whether the rumours of other Spider-Men circulating among fans will come to fruition.

The actor has previously expressed his belief fans are not ‘at all ready for what they’ve put together’, Digital Spy reports, admitting: ‘I know that I’m not ready, and I know that it’s going to be brutal.’