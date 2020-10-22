Tom Holland Unveils First Look At Nathan Drake In Uncharted Movie
Tom Holland has unveiled a first look at his Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie.
In addition to Spider-Man, the Avengers: Endgame actor will add another iconic hero to his list in the upcoming blockbuster, directed by Zombieland and Venom’s Ruben Fleischer after around 12 years of development hell.
In an Instagram post, Holland, 24, shared an on-set photo, writing, ‘It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted.’
Little is known about the plot of the film, except that it’ll serve as somewhat of a prequel to Naughty Dog’s long-running PlayStation franchise. For the non-gamers, Nate is basically like Indiana Jones – a treasure hunter who fights bad guys, who is also the descendant of famed English explorer Sir Francis Drake.
In an earlier interview with Collider, Holland explained:
I think what Uncharted offers that most video games films don’t is that it’s an origin story to the games. So if you played the games, you haven’t seen what’s going to happen in the film.
And if you haven’t played the games, you’re going to enjoy the film because it’s information that everyone else is getting at the same time. But I’m super excited to make that movie and it’s been a long time coming.
The movie also stars Mark Wahlberg, who was once attached to play Nate, as Victor Sullivan, the hero’s mentor later in the story. ‘I think Mark Wahlberg’s going to kill it as Sully and it’s going to be a lot of fun,’ he earlier said.
Uncharted is due for release in cinemas on July 16, 2021.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Film, Gaming, Now, Tom Holland, Uncharted