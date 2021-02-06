unilad
Tom Holland Wants To Be The Next James Bond

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Feb 2021 11:07
Tom Holland might be best known for being everyone’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, but he’s keen to swap his red lycra for something a little more formal as he dreams of being the next James Bond. 

The 24-year-old opened up about his ambitions for the future during an interview promoting his new Apple TV film Cherry, in which he plays an Army veteran who robs banks in an effort to fuel his drug addiction.

The role is a far cry from the quirky high schooler we’ve come to know and love through the Marvel films, but Holland felt it was necessary to take on the more serious role in order to address the subject matters presented in the film.

Cherry Tom HollandCherry Tom HollandAGBO Films

In an interview with Variety, he explained: ‘I think we’re doing a service to society by shining the light on a problem that is happening on everybody’s doorstep, which is substance abuse, overmedicating people, and not treating PTSD in the correct way.’

As well as addressing subject matters beyond ‘taking down the bad guys’, Cherry allowed Holland to challenge himself. He explained that he loves ‘pushing’ himself, which may be why he’s so keen to take on a role as iconic as Bond.

NO TIME TO DIENO TIME TO DIEUniversal Pictures

The actor broached the subject of the infamous British spy when asked if there was a role he’d ‘really like to play’, stressing that he ‘look[s] pretty good in a suit’.

He commented:

I’ve got two roles coming up that I’m playing in the next few years that I’m really excited about, but I can’t talk about them yet. But I mean, ultimately, as a young British lad who loves cinema, I’d love to be James Bond. So, you know, I’m just putting that out there.

Tom HollandTom HollandPA Images

The new face of James Bond is yet to be announced, with the delay on the release of No Time To Die likely causing a domino effect in the world of Bond-related revelations. The film will be Daniel Craig’s final appearance as Bond, so only time will tell as to whether Holland gets a chance to fill his shoes.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

