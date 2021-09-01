Tom Holland’s Birthday Post For Zendaya Confirms What Everyone Was Hoping For

PA/@tomholland2013/Instagram

Tom Holland has made fans all over the world very happy with his sweet birthday tribute to his MJ, Zendaya.

Holland and Zendaya have played iconic comic-book lovebirds MJ and Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies since 2017, and rumours have long since circulated about a potential romance behind the scenes.

Speculation has been rife for some time – with every comment, post and red carpet pic up for forensic scrutiny – but then, earlier this summer, it became abundantly clear their close friendship had blossomed into something more.

In early July, Page Six published photographs of the long-time co-stars sharing a kiss while Holland’s car stopped at traffic lights in the Silver Lake neighbourhood of LA.

That very same day, the pair were spotted leaving a residence believed to belong to Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, suggesting they were already spending time with each other’s families.

Now it would appear they are taking another step in their relationship, with Holland, 25, appearing to confirm his boyfriend status with a sweet birthday post.

Taking to Instagram, the star wrote:

My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx

In the post, Holland included a pic of them together, hanging out in a dressing room on the set of Spider-Man.

Zendaya and Holland were also recently spotted together attending a friend’s wedding in Simi Valley, where a photograph showed them looking close.

It’s unclear exactly how long they’ve been seeing each other, however, back in July 2017, an inside source told People:

They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.

The pair laughed off such rumours at the time, but it would appear things have changed. A very happy birthday to Zendaya, we hope that Tom absolutely spoils you!