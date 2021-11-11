Tom Holland’s Gushing Zendaya Instagram Post Has Fans Seeing Love Hearts

@tomholland2013/Instagram/Alamy

Zendaya has become the youngest-ever recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon award, and there was no one happier for her than her maybe-definitely boyfriend Tom Holland.

Attending the awards in a red Vera Wang two-piece dress, the actor was congratulated by a host of celebs and fellow fashion icons, but it was Holland’s Instagram tribute that got fans talking.

Sharing an image of Zendaya on the red carpet on his Instagram, Holland gushed ‘Naaa stop it 😍. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person.’

‘Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this,’ he added, referring to Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach.

While Holland and Zendaya are yet to officially confirm their relationship, its currently Hollywood’s biggest open secret, with everyone from Marvel stans to Timothée Chalamet gossiping about the couple.

And naturally, the Spider-Man star’s followers were quick to take to the comments of his adorable post, flooding it with heart emojis and messages supporting the pair’s relationship.

‘Tom is the leader of the zendaya fan club at this point and it’s adorable,’ one person commented, with another approvingly writing, ‘The boyfriend material in this man.’

It’s not the first time that Holland has used his Instagram page to show his support for his co-star, with the actor frequently sharing red-carpet images of Zendaya. To celebrate her 25th birthday earlier this year, Holland posted a rare selfie of the two of them, with the caption ‘My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when [you’re] up xxx’.

Holland and Zendaya are set to reprise their roles as Peter Parker and MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home next month.