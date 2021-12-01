Tom Holland’s Paris Trip Video Featuring Zendaya Looks Incredible

@tomholland/Instagram

The Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour has officially kicked off, and it looks like Tom Holland is already having the time of his life.

Ahead of the highly anticipated third instalment of the latest Spider-Man chronicles, the cast is set to travel around the world to promote the movie, with the first stop being none other than the city of love itself.

In an Instagram vlog documenting their time in Paris, Holland gives fans a glimpse behind the scenes of his trip, which among other things saw him make his red carpet debut with Zendaya at football’s annual Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The minute-long clip shows the stars attending a Paris Saint Germain football game, taking in famous sights like the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower, and also getting started with the first round of interviews for the film’s release.

‘There’s honestly too much to be excited about, that it’s hard to fit it all into words’ Zendaya can be heard saying in the video, before cutting to a clip of Holland meeting Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

As if it were possible, the video seems to have got fans even more hyped up, with one person commenting ‘can’t wait to watch this big movie on the big screen, freaking out!’

‘Looking a lot like RDJ,’ another person pointed out, with Holland looking set to take over from the Iron Man star as Marvel’s main guy.

With only two weeks to go until Spider-Man: No Way Home hits cinemas, the pair’s schedule looks set to be packed with adventures, so let’s just hope Holland doesn’t get so excited that he gives away any spoilers.

