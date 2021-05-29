Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Could Appear In Future Venom Movies, Sony Boss Suggests

Marvel / Sony Pictures

Sony boss, Sanford Panitch, has suggested that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man could feature in future Venom movies.

The Spider-Man cinematic universe has been divided by Marvel and Sony’s respective efforts. However, the new Spider-Man: No Way Home has sparked hopes that a multiverse will allow the cinematic universes to interact.

Advert 10

Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group President, Sanford Panitch, has now reflected on this possibility and it seems that future collaboration could happen. In fact, he noted that it would be exciting if Venom and Spider-Man met while discussing how the franchises could interact.

Marvel Studios

Speaking about how the universes could be joined through the upcoming Kraven title, Panitch told Variety:

There actually is a plan, I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.

Advert 10

The Sony boss went on to note the relationship he has with Marvel Chief Kevin Feige:

The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin [Feige] There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.

Clearly, something is going on between the two cinematic universes and there has been plenty of discussion about Sony’s Tobey Maguire Spider-Man appearing in the upcoming Marvel film.

With this in mind, there could be a whole new range of possibilities on the back of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Panitch seems keen to explore them.

Advert 10