Tom Holland’s Third Spider-Man Movie Delayed To December 17, 2021
Sony has revealed Spider-Man is the latest upcoming blockbuster to have its release date pushed back even further as a result of the pandemic.
The third Spider-Man movie, which will see Tom Holland return to the iconic role, was originally set for release on November 5, 2021.
However, on Thursday, July 23, it was announced the movie will now be pushed back until December 17, 2021 – a date that was previously held by Avatar 2 for release, before it was pushed back until 2022.
The third Spider-Man instalment comes after a huge plot twist at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which saw Holland’s Peter Parker publicly unmasked by J. Jonah Jameson.
Although many fans were in disagreement over the plot twist, it’s believed the newest film will allow Peter to become a hero in his own right, rather than serving as a mentor to the other Avengers.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Comicbook:
It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero.
And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It’s all Peter focused and Peter based.
It might be a further six weeks to wait until the third instalment in Spider-Man’s adventures, but it sounds like it will be worth the wait.
