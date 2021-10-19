Tom Holland’s Zendaya Red Carpet Post Sends Fans Wild

Alamy

It’s the ‘are they aren’t they’ story that’s been driving fans mad for well over a year now, and now Tom Holland has shown once again that he’s Zendaya’s number one fan.

The two Spider-Man co-stars have been photographed out and about on ‘dates’ and meeting each other’s parents multiple times over the past year, but are yet to confirm whether or not they’re actually in a relationship, with Zendaya having previously been vocal about her desire to protect her privacy.

But whether they’re actually dating or not, the rumoured couple have shown they’ve always got each other’s back, often posting on Instagram to support the other and celebrate their successes.

And with Zendaya currently starring in the new sci-fi epic Dune, Holland has been singing her praises on the app over the past couple of weeks, melting fans’ hearts with his adorable tributes, including a recent post which saw the Marvel actor share an image of Zendaya on the red carpet at the film’s London premiere with the simple caption ‘DUNE’, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

After Zendaya commented on the post with her own emoji, it’s needless to say that fans have been going wild over the interaction, bombing the comments section with heart emojis and supportive comments.

‘In love with you guys together’ one person commented, while another joked ‘this is the official announcement.’

With only around two months left to go until Spider-Man: No Way Home hits cinemas, fans don’t have too much longer to wait before they can see Holland and Zendaya on screen together again, but until then it seems like these Instagram interactions are more than enough to tide them over.