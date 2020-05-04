Too Hot To Handle Reunion Episode Coming To Netflix This Week Netflix

For most of us, the past few weeks at home have consisted of eating, binge-watching TV shows – old and new – and did I mention eating?

Which is why, when Netflix announced we were getting a brand-new reality dating show – a strange cross between Love Island and Love Is Blind, which banned sexual contact of any kind – many of us couldn’t wait to see what sort of drama the streaming service had in store for us.

But wait, because even though the show has long since finished, the drama hasn’t. That’s right folks, we’re getting a Too Hot To Handle reunion and we’re getting it soon.

too hot to handle Netflix

Earlier today, May 4, Netflix announced the reunion show would be hitting our screens later this week on social media, posing the question: ‘Can you handle this?’

Sharing the news on Twitter alongside pictures of Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey, the streaming service revealed Desiree Burch – the narrator of the series – would be returning for the reunion show.

The reunion episode, called Too Hot To Handle Extra Hot: The Reunion, will air on Netflix this Friday and promises to bring together the 14 contestants for ‘fresh updates, frisky banter, and a series of spicy games,’ as per Elite Daily.

The cast of the series will be (virtually) reuniting for the episode, which promises to catch us up to date with everything that’s happened since they finished filming over a year ago.

Now, fans of the show will already know that not only are Harry and Francesca still dating, but they are also moving in together.

However, pictures released by Netflix this afternoon – showing Harry looking at the camera holding up a Ring Pop and Desiree screaming in excitement, while Francesca looks contently on – suggest the couple could be about to take an even bigger step in their relationship.

francesca and harry too hot to handle Netflix

Is it a proposal? Is it a promise ring? Or did Harry simply get a bit peckish while filming? I guess you’ll have to find out at the reunion.

Too Hot to Handle Extra Hot: The Reunion lands on Netflix this Friday, May 8.