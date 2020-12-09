Top Boy Season 4 Just Started Filming, Ashley Walters And Kano Confirm

Top Boy Season 2 Just Started Filming, Ashley Walters And Kano Confirm therealkano/Instagram/Netflix

Top Boy’s second season on Netflix, and fourth overall, has officially started filming.

The British crime drama series – originally starting on Channel 4 between 2011 and 2013, with the streaming platform saving it in 2017 – ended its last season on a massive cliffhanger, with fans clambering to find out what happens next.

While production on the new season for Netflix was meant to begin earlier this year, it was postponed due to the pandemic. Now, Ashley Walters and Kano have confirmed that filming has finally kicked off.

Check out the latest video of Walters and Kano below:

In an Instagram video, Walters, who plays Dushane, says: ‘I’m not gonna stay here and talk long, you know what time it is, you can see the mask. You can see where we are, we’re obviously shooting Top Boy. You asked for it, we gave it to you.’

Kano, full name Kane Brett Robinson, who plays Sully, says: ‘There you go, season two Netflix, let’s go.’

The show was revived after Drake shared his love for Top Boy online, with the rapper eventually becoming an executive producer. According to Netflix, the third series – the first on the streaming service – was one of their most popular releases in 2019.

Talking to Metro last year, showrunner Ronan Bennett said: ‘Sometimes you write something for screen and it just doesn’t come out as well as you’d hoped even though all the individual parts are good, but somehow when they’re all together they just don’t gel.’

He added: ‘This is different. I think the new season is brilliant, I really do. We don’t want to sit on our laurels.’

There’s currently no release date for Top Boy’s second season on Netflix.