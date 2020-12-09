unilad
Advert

Top Boy Season 4 Just Started Filming, Ashley Walters And Kano Confirm

by : Cameron Frew on : 09 Dec 2020 11:30
Top Boy Season 2 Just Started Filming, Ashley Walters And Kano ConfirmTop Boy Season 2 Just Started Filming, Ashley Walters And Kano Confirmtherealkano/Instagram/Netflix

Top Boy’s second season on Netflix, and fourth overall, has officially started filming. 

The British crime drama series – originally starting on Channel 4 between 2011 and 2013, with the streaming platform saving it in 2017 – ended its last season on a massive cliffhanger, with fans clambering to find out what happens next.

Advert

While production on the new season for Netflix was meant to begin earlier this year, it was postponed due to the pandemic. Now, Ashley Walters and Kano have confirmed that filming has finally kicked off.

Check out the latest video of Walters and Kano below:

In an Instagram video, Walters, who plays Dushane, says: ‘I’m not gonna stay here and talk long, you know what time it is, you can see the mask. You can see where we are, we’re obviously shooting Top Boy. You asked for it, we gave it to you.’

Advert

Kano, full name Kane Brett Robinson, who plays Sully, says: ‘There you go, season two Netflix, let’s go.’

The show was revived after Drake shared his love for Top Boy online, with the rapper eventually becoming an executive producer. According to Netflix, the third series – the first on the streaming service – was one of their most popular releases in 2019.

Top Boy Top Boy Netflix

Talking to Metro last year, showrunner Ronan Bennett said: ‘Sometimes you write something for screen and it just doesn’t come out as well as you’d hoped even though all the individual parts are good, but somehow when they’re all together they just don’t gel.’

Advert

He added: ‘This is different. I think the new season is brilliant, I really do. We don’t want to sit on our laurels.’

There’s currently no release date for Top Boy’s second season on Netflix. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football
Sport

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football

William Shakespeare Becomes Second Person To Get Covid Vaccine
Health

William Shakespeare Becomes Second Person To Get Covid Vaccine

Man Walks 450km To Cool Off After Arguing With Wife
Life

Man Walks 450km To Cool Off After Arguing With Wife

Alfred Molina Confirmed To Return As Doctor Octopus In Spider-Man 3
Film and TV

Alfred Molina Confirmed To Return As Doctor Octopus In Spider-Man 3

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, streaming

Credits

Kano/Instagram

  1. Kano/Instagram

    @therealkano

 