Naked Life Model Appears On Breakfast TV Even Though Artist Only Draws His Face

Totally Nude Model Appears On Breakfast TV Even Though Artist Only Draws His Face ITV

Good Morning Britain viewers got more than they bargained for this morning when they tuned in to find a fully nude model posing for a life drawing.

Social media was flooded with complaints from concerned parents who thought they’d spotted the nude model’s penis on the live TV show, despite the artist only drawing his face.

It came as Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway hosted a debate about whether nude life models should be introduced to art classes in schools.

Of course, to demonstrate their point, it was only to be expected the GMB team would get a life model in the studio:

In between frames of Ben and Kate, the programme switched to wider shots of the studio, framed from behind the nude model, who was sat crossed legged.

Despite his careful positioning, some viewers are convinced they managed to snatch a glimpse of his manhood peeking out behind his arm. My goodness.

‘What an absolute disgrace having this on at 0740am in the morning when children are getting ready for school & see a male’s chopper on Morning TV,’ one disgruntled viewer wrote on Twitter. ‘For goodness sake have some common sense & respect. The artist is only painting his top half also. What a joke.’

That being said, I highly doubt any child would be focusing so hard on Good Morning Britain that they’d notice a tiny hint of flesh, but hey ho.

The camera then shot to an artist drawing the male life model, however it seemed she was only working on his face area, prompting viewers to ask what the point in bringing a naked man onto set was.

A curious viewer asked:

Why have a nude model on TV and the artist then drawing head and shoulders only? Unbelievable. #GMB.

Another added:

What is the point of the model being naked if she’s only during his head?

Campaigners in favour of nude life models have argued that introducing them into art classes in school would improve body image issues caused by social media.

During the discussion, Ben left Kate struggling to speak when he brazenly asked:

Would a five-year-old care if you got your knockers out?

While some people agreed with the sentiment, others have blasted ITV for showing nudity so early in the day.