Toy Story 4 Wins Best Animated Feature At The Oscars

Her re-introduction into the Toy Story world had to be just right. We wanted to show that even though she is the same Bo Peep from years earlier, she has adapted and is thriving as a lost toy.

Her fractured and bandaged porcelain reveals that she has repaired herself, her dress is altered so that it can also become a cape that allows her to move quickly and undetected, and she’s built a remote-control skunk that allows her to go anywhere with complete freedom.

She took control of her own destiny. Bo embraced the idea of being a lost toy – the very thing that terrified Woody for the previous three films.