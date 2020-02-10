Toy Story 4 Wins Best Animated Feature At The Oscars
It’s not trash, it’s the best animated movie of the year: Toy Story 4 has swooped the Oscar.
It’s the second Academy Award for the Disney Pixar franchise, following its Best Animated Feature win back in 2010 for Toy Story 3 (which was also nominated for Best Picture).
The fourth entry in the series acted as an epilogue of sorts, building upon the heart-aching, pitch-perfect close of the threequel (even thinking about them all holding hands as they sink into the fire makes me teary).
It was a strong year for animated nominees, with Toy Story 4 beating Klaus, Missing Link, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and I Lost My Body.
Obviously Woody and Buzz returned, but it was two others that stood out: Forky, the trash-loving homemade toy, and Bo Peep, transformed into a fiercely independent, outside-dweller with all the other ‘free toys’.
Discussing the character’s re-introduction to the franchise, director Josh Cooley told The Hollywood Reporter:
Her re-introduction into the Toy Story world had to be just right. We wanted to show that even though she is the same Bo Peep from years earlier, she has adapted and is thriving as a lost toy.
Her fractured and bandaged porcelain reveals that she has repaired herself, her dress is altered so that it can also become a cape that allows her to move quickly and undetected, and she’s built a remote-control skunk that allows her to go anywhere with complete freedom.
She took control of her own destiny. Bo embraced the idea of being a lost toy – the very thing that terrified Woody for the previous three films.
It was also a huge hit at the box office, raking in $1.07 billion worldwide, with the franchise pulling in more than $3 billion.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Academy Awards, Animated, Film, Oscars, Toy Story 4