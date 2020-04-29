Toy Story, Inside Out And Monsters, Inc. Animator Rob Gibbs Dies Aged 55

Our hearts broke this morning when we learned of the sudden passing of Rob Gibbs, co-director on our animated film HUMP. We’ve not only lost a creative partner, but also a wonderful human being, always in a good mood and never short of a joke that made it a joy to work with him over the past few years.

Before we met Rob, he already looked back at an impressive career at Disney and Pixar… and he kept entertaining us with his anecdotal stories from his many years in the industry. He loved spending time with his daughter, and he loved old classic cars and zombie stories.