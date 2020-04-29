Toy Story, Inside Out And Monsters, Inc. Animator Rob Gibbs Dies Aged 55
Toy Story, Inside Out and Monsters, Inc. animator Rob Gibbs has died at the age of 55.
Rob had worked for Disney for 22 years and was working on the upcoming Monsters, Inc. spin-off series Monsters At Work for Disney+ when he died.
When Rob first joined the House of Mouse, he worked in Story and Visual Development in Disney Feature Animation for five years, working on films including Pocahontas and Fantasia 2000.
He then moved to Pixar, where he contributed to several classic children’s films such as Toy Story 2, Wall-E, Brave and Finding Nemo. His own daughter Mary even voiced the well-loved character of Boo in Monsters, Inc.
As well as Monsters At Work, Rob was also co-directing a film called Hump with MovieBrats Pictures writer/director Amin Matalqa.
MovieBrats Pictures co-founder Alexander Weimer shared the news of Rob’s passing on Facebook, describing how ‘dearly missed’ he will be:
Our hearts broke this morning when we learned of the sudden passing of Rob Gibbs, co-director on our animated film HUMP. We’ve not only lost a creative partner, but also a wonderful human being, always in a good mood and never short of a joke that made it a joy to work with him over the past few years.
Before we met Rob, he already looked back at an impressive career at Disney and Pixar… and he kept entertaining us with his anecdotal stories from his many years in the industry. He loved spending time with his daughter, and he loved old classic cars and zombie stories.
Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears creator Daniel Chong took to Twitter to also share his condolences and described Rob as a ‘heartfelt guy’.
He tweeted:
Heartbroken over the loss of Rob Gibbs. If you or your kids have seen any Pixar CarsToons shorts, Rob directed most of ’em. His daughter was the voice of Boo in Monsters, Inc. He was such a positive, hilarious, and heartfelt guy, who cared a lot for his crew. Will miss him.
Pixar film fans also tweeted their sadness of Rob’s passing. One person wrote: ‘I don’t know much about Rob Gibbs but the fact that he was part of creating some of the movies that I love and treasure up to this day really makes me sad. Thank you for your work and artistry.’
Another wrote:
I found out that storyboard artist and director Rob Gibbs has died today. Noted for his amazing work at Pixar, he worked at the studio for over twenty years working on films like Toy Story 2, Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, Up, Inside Out, and Onward. I’m really gonna miss him.
It’s evident that Rob’s death will leave a huge hole in the animation world.
So long, partner. Thank you for all the amazing movies.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
