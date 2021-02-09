Tracy Beaker Faces Off Against Old Nemesis Justine In New Trailer For BBC Series BBC

Tracy Beaker is set to face off against her old arch-enemy Justine Littlewood in the upcoming series My Mum Tracy Beaker.

In a new sneak-peek of the BBC show, which is expected to be three episodes long, grown-up Tracy Beaker is seen entering a room only to find a familiar face.

Advert 10

While she is dressed rather sophisticatedly, not much has changed about adult Justine Littlewood. She still has her signature ponytail and dislike for Tracy.

Fans of the show will remember that back in the day, when both Justine and Tracy lives at the Dumping Ground, they were constantly at each other’s throats and thinking up new ways to get the other in trouble.

The return of Tracy’s nemesis is already causing a stir on Twitter, where Dani Harmer shared the video.

Advert 10

‘I am so here for this. This iconic feud between them is coming back. INJECT IT. Justine Littlewood and Tracy Beaker are back,’ one user said.

Paying homage to the iconic ponytail, another said, ‘Justine Littlewood deserves an MBE for services to hair for maintaining the same scraped back ponytail for 19 years.’

The clip also features an appearance from Tracy Beaker’s daughter, Jess, as its revealed that even she knows about the duo’s long-standing rivalry.

Advert 10

As per the BBC, the series will follow Jess Beaker’s relationship with her mum, which is threatened when Tracy gets a new boyfriend.

The series is set to begin airing over this weekend, with the first episode available to watch from Friday, February 12 at 5pm.