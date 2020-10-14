Tracy Beaker Is A Mum In First Look At New BBC Series

Words can’t describe how excited I am to bring Tracy back! I’m just like all the fans and have been desperate to find out what Tracy has been up to and where her next journey is going to take her.

It’s been so lovely to work with some familiar faces too.

The script is brilliant and I think the audience is going to love where the story goes. As an industry we can deal with anything if we put our minds to it. And we’re proving that it can be done!