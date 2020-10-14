Tracy Beaker Is A Mum In First Look At New BBC Series
Tracy Beaker and her feisty attitude are back in a brand new series told from the perspective of the character’s daughter.
After seeing Tracy get up to all sorts of mischief in her children’s home it’s only right that we see how her life turned out, and the BBC has delivered with the new series My Mum Tracy Beaker.
Dani Harmer is set to reprise her role of everyone’s favourite foster child, though rather than telling fantastical stories about her movie-star mum, she’s now taken on the job of being a parent herself.
Based on the Jacqueline Wilson book of the same name, My Mum Tracy Beaker tells the story of 11-year-old Jess (Emma Davies) and her close bond with mum Tracy. Together the pair navigate financial struggles after getting swept up in a life of expensive cars and huge mansions, realising money can’t buy happiness.
The series will introduce Sean Godfrey (Joran Duvigneau) as Tracy’s rich boyfriend, a retired, once-successful footballer who has had a thing for Tracy since they were young.
Harmer expressed her excitement for the new series and admitted that while filming this year has been ‘interesting’, it’s been ‘amazing’ to see the cast and crew come together to get the job done.
Speaking about the new show, Harmer said:
Words can’t describe how excited I am to bring Tracy back! I’m just like all the fans and have been desperate to find out what Tracy has been up to and where her next journey is going to take her.
It’s been so lovely to work with some familiar faces too.
The script is brilliant and I think the audience is going to love where the story goes. As an industry we can deal with anything if we put our minds to it. And we’re proving that it can be done!
The series will welcome back a few other familiar faces including Tracy’s adopted mum Cam (Lisa Coleman), her birth mum Carly (Ruth Gemmell) and her care home nemesis Justine Littlewood (Montanna Thompson).
My Mum Tracy Beaker is expected to start airing next year.
Topics: Film and TV, BBC, Now, TV