Trailer For Horrifying New Zombie Film Alive Has Dropped

by : Cameron Frew on : 26 May 2020 14:01

It looks like South Korea has produced another zombie sensation – a new trailer for Alive is here. 

Based on a Hollywood screenplay from Matt Naylor and directed by Cho Il-hyung, Alive tracks the survivors in the immediate tremors of a zombie outbreak in a South Korean city.

Following the incredible Train to Busan in 2016 and this year’s Best Picture-winning Parasite, the country’s cinema profile is escalating into the mainstream more than ever.

Alive Zombie South Korea 2Alive Zombie South Korea 2Lotte Entertainment

Imagine the nightmare: from the window of your flat, you can see society imploding into a frenzy of flesh-eating, undead monsters, with no immediate course for escape or resources to chance your luck outside.

The official synopsis for Alive reads:

A city is infected by a mysterious virus, which causes the city to spiral out of control. Joon-Woo (Yoo Ah-in) and Yoo-Bin (Park Shin-hye) struggle to survive in an isolated apartment complex from those infected with the virus. Everything including the internet, phone, and electricity has been disconnected around the apartment.

Alive Zombie South KoreaAlive Zombie South KoreaLotte Entertainment

The trailer seems to promise that perfect blend of suspense and gory zombie hack and slash genre-fans are looking for. For players of Left 4 Dead, this seems like the movie for you.

Train To Busan was also a smash-hit zombie triumph for South Korea. In August this year, it’s set to get a follow-up in the form of Peninsula – a further chapter in the film’s world but not a direct continuation. In the meantime, get your zombie fix with Dead Set on Netflix, 2008’s Big Brother horror hybrid.

Alive Zombie South Korea 3Alive Zombie South Korea 3Lotte Entertainment

Alive will be released in June this year, although its exact form of distribution – whether it’ll be cinemas or on a streaming service – is yet to be announced.

