Trailer For ‘Karen’ Horror Movie Mocked As ‘Terrible’ Get Out Rip-Off

It seems everyone has their Jordan Peele wig on lately. What he was able to do with Get Out was interesting for the time being but we really don’t need ‘Black folks being terrorized by racist whites’ to become a horror sub genre.

[…] It’s just lazy and Black ppl deserve better than this. The idea of a ‘Karen’ has become so memeified that ppl often forget that this is our reality and shit like this is very dangerous for us and HAS gotten us killed. Leave films like this alone, we don’t need or want it.