Trailer For Michael Bay’s Coronavirus Film Songbird Has Dropped

Songbird STX

The first trailer has dropped for Michael Bay’s upcoming coronavirus film, which imagines a world four years into lockdown.

In this fictional timeline of the pandemic, the virus has mutated into something more severe, with the death toll reaching 8.4 million deaths in the space of just one year.

Advert 10

Set in the year 2024, we follow a couple who have been separated by the pandemic in a world where the infected are taken to quarantine camps.

You can watch the chilling trailer for yourself below:

K.J. Apa (The Hate U Give) plays Nico, a man whose immunity to the virus allows him to deliver supplies around Los Angeles. He ends up falling for Sara (Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), however they are denied any physical contact because of the rules surrounding her lockdown.

Advert 10

According to the synopsis:

When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment… or worse.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Director Adam Mason described the story as being like ‘Romeo and Juliet, but they’re separated by her front door and by the virus’.

The idea for Songbird, described as ‘the first feature film to be made during COVID-19 in Los Angeles’, came about after Mason’s scriptwriting partner Simon Boyes called him the day after parts of the US entered lockdown to suggested they ‘should just go and make a movie’.

Advert 10

A release date for Songbird has yet to be given.