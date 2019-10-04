Trailer For New Netflix Horror Eli Leaves Fans ‘Scared To Turn Lights Off’

Netflix

It’s October, which means all those people who say Halloween is their favourite holiday have the chance to prove it once again.

And what better way to celebrate the spookiest month of the year – aside from the usual dressing in black and drinking pumpkin spiced lattes from Starbucks because how else would you know it’s Halloween – than sitting down in front of the television and watching some of the newest horror films on offer.

Well, thankfully Netflix has got all you latte-loving, Halloween horror fans covered with its latest frightening flick Eli, which, from the trailer alone, viewers are calling ‘unique’, ‘so damn good’, and a ‘great horror with refreshing and different types of scares and direction’.

Check out the trailer here:

Featuring Sadie Sink, a.k.a Max from Stranger Things, and Charlie Shotwell from Captain Fantastic, Eli tells the story of a young boy who is taken to a remote hospital for treatment for an auto-immune condition.

As Netflix describes it:

Eli is the story of a young boy plagued with an unknown, debilitating illness that requires him to live completely sealed off from the outside world. After exhausting every option, his parents put their trust – and his life – in the hands of a doctor whose experimental, cutting-edge treatments may hold Eli’s last hope. As Eli undergoes the tremendously intense process that could potentially cure him, he begins to be haunted by experiences that make him question who he can trust and what is lurking inside the house.

Netflix

The film, a sort of psychological thriller meets haunted house horror, is directed by Sinister 2 director Ciarán Foy and produced by the team behind The Haunting of Hill House, so you know you’re in good horror hands.

As one viewer wrote: ‘Nice! Been saving too much energy lately by keeping the lights off at night, this should definitely help reverse that.’

Netflix

Elsewhere on Netflix, this month sees the release of ‘Netflix and Chills’, a series of creepy films coming to the streaming service to celebrate Halloween.

As well as Eli, there’s The Shadow of the Moon, which is already available, In the Tall Grass, available from today (October 4), Fractured, arriving on October 11, and Rattlesnake, which is released on October 25.

Hope you didn’t have plans to go out or anything…

Eli premieres on Netflix on October 18.

