Trailer For New Netflix Horror Series ‘Looks Scarier Than The Conjuring’

Netflix

If you’re sat here thinking you couldn’t possibly wait another year to see the next instalment of The Conjuring franchise, worry not.

Well, worry a little bit because you do still have to wait until next September for The Conjuring 3, but until then Netflix is here to satisfy all our horror needs.

That’s because its upcoming release, Marianne, looks set to be vying for top position with the hit film in the horror stakes – with some fans even saying it looks scarier than James Wan’s classic.

Take a look at the trailer below, if you dare:

As per Netflix, the Marianne series tells the story of a novelist, Emma, who writes books in an attempt to protect herself from a witch that has shadowed her since childhood.

The official synopsis reads:

Lured back to her hometown, a famous horror writer discovers that the evil spirit who plagues her dreams is now wreaking havoc in the real world.

I don’t even need to watch the trailer to know it already has all of the requisites needed to make a best-selling horror: Horror writer? Check. Lured back to creepy hometown in the middle of nowhere? Check. Evil spirit who’s about to wreak havoc on anyone and anything that crosses its path? You betcha.

Netflix

Oh, and then if you add into the equation the possessed man with a gaping mouth, the carved up bodies, and hanging strangers thrown over railings which we’re presented with in the trailer, I think it’s fair to say there’s plenty of spooks and chills to anticipate.

As per AlloCiné, a company that provides information on French cinema, the series is written by Samuel Bodin (T.A.N.K. and Lazy Company) and stars Victoire Du Bois as Emma, Lucie Boujenah, and Tiphaine Daviot.

Horror fans are already anticipating the release of the French series, which one YouTube user has described as ‘scarier than The Conjuring‘. Which, considering Netflix itself admitted – via Forbes – the film was so terrifying their users couldn’t actually make it all the way through without turning it off, is pretty impressive praise.

Having only been released earlier today (August 27), the trailer has already racked up an impressive 41,000 views and has received high praise from hundreds of people, one of whom exclaimed: ‘Wow Netflix doing it again!’

The great news is we don’t have long left to wait until we see just what it is Netflix is doing again.

In fact, there’s only around two weeks standing between us and Marianne because it will be available to watch on Netflix from September 13.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]